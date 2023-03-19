Stargate Finance (STG) Price Tops $0.81 on Top Exchanges

Stargate Finance (STG) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 19th. One Stargate Finance token can now be bought for $0.81 or 0.00002844 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Stargate Finance has traded up 22.9% against the U.S. dollar. Stargate Finance has a total market cap of $107.41 million and $30.52 million worth of Stargate Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000246 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000306 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.25 or 0.00365801 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,504.23 or 0.26587697 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Stargate Finance Token Profile

Stargate Finance was first traded on March 16th, 2022. Stargate Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,061,395 tokens. Stargate Finance’s official Twitter account is @stargatefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stargate Finance’s official website is stargate.finance.

Buying and Selling Stargate Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “STG is the native token of Stargate, a decentralized platform that offers seamless cross-chain liquidity transfer. It is designed to solve the bridging trilemma, offering instant guaranteed finality, native assets, and unified liquidity. STG has a finite supply of 1 billion tokens, with an initial allocation of 17.50% each for core contributors and investors and 65.00% for the community. The aSTG and veSTG tokens are variants of the STG token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stargate Finance directly using US dollars.

