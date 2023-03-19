State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $24.42 Million Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,818 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,494 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Netflix were worth $24,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harrington Investments INC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 8,296 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,669 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Cowen set a $405.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $250.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Societe Generale upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $271.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $343.13.

Netflix stock traded down $6.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $303.50. 6,918,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,874,887. The company has a market cap of $135.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $396.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $334.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $292.69.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

