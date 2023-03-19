State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $29.32 Million Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 462,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,736 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $29,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 92,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,838,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 22,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth $310,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth $285,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

O has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of O stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,068,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,836,245. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $75.40. The company has a market cap of $40.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.23, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.78.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.62). Realty Income had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $888.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a mar 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.255 dividend. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous mar 23 dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 214.79%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

