State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Stock Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 169,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,150 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $18,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 80.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,629,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,966 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 16.8% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,589,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,215,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,233 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,689,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,383,900,000 after purchasing an additional 410,025 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 14.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,762,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,992,000 after purchasing an additional 349,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 177.1% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 451,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,441,000 after purchasing an additional 288,769 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Raymond James news, insider Jodi Perry sold 6,343 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total transaction of $712,318.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,150 shares in the company, valued at $802,945. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RJF shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Raymond James from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Raymond James from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Raymond James from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.86.

Raymond James stock traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.02. 3,164,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,564,180. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $84.86 and a fifty-two week high of $126.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. Raymond James’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.40%.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

