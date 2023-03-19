State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 312,854 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,322 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $36,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 146.0% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 305 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 30,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:COP traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.39. 17,056,186 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,792,432. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.29. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $78.30 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on COP shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director R A. Walker bought 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Further Reading

