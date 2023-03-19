State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 21,052 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,052 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Welltower were worth $22,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Welltower by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Welltower by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Welltower by 985.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on WELL. Raymond James raised shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Welltower from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Welltower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.56.

Shares of WELL traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.75. 4,939,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,578,931. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.50 and a fifty-two week high of $99.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.71 and a 200-day moving average of $68.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 214.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 762.52%.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

