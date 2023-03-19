State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,883 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,580 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $16,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $167,770,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,311,447 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $435,167,000 after buying an additional 1,316,029 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $95,175,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,598,930 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $376,790,000 after buying an additional 1,099,462 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Barclays downgraded Applied Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Applied Materials from $132.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Applied Materials from $126.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Applied Materials Price Performance

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $800,118.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 98,332 shares in the company, valued at $11,548,110.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $800,118.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 98,332 shares in the company, valued at $11,548,110.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,297,770.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $122.60. 13,761,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,740,443. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $142.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $103.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.65.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 55.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Featured Stories

