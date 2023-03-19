Stephens Group Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Stephens Group Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 439,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,334 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF makes up about 2.6% of Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $22,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $567,000. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 552.1% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $52.84 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $51.47 and a 52 week high of $62.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.66.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.