Stephens Group Asset Management LLC Sells 21,264 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Stephens Group Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 873,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,264 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up 13.4% of Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC owned about 0.74% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $118,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,276,000 after purchasing an additional 602,148 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 115.5% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 701,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,868,000 after purchasing an additional 375,996 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,628,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4,403.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 158,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,745,000 after purchasing an additional 155,128 shares during the period. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 83.9% in the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 301,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,757,000 after buying an additional 137,704 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $128.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.31. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $119.81 and a twelve month high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

