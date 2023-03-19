Stephens Inc. AR Boosts Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 48.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,530,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,816,000 after buying an additional 8,319,805 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 18,715,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,398,000 after purchasing an additional 434,979 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,096,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,792 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,813,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,036,000 after purchasing an additional 83,177 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,466,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,939 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Price Performance

Shares of AZN stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.61. The company had a trading volume of 5,402,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,039,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.03 and a 200-day moving average of $63.39. The company has a market capitalization of $203.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.32, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.51. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $52.65 and a 12-month high of $72.12.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is 180.38%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on AstraZeneca from £125 ($152.35) to £135 ($164.53) in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on AstraZeneca from £101 ($123.10) to £119 ($145.03) in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.44) to GBX 126 ($1.54) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on AstraZeneca from £120 ($146.25) to £130 ($158.44) in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10,825.11.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.