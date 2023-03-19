Stephens Inc. AR Has $1.28 Million Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,281 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in GSK were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GSK by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of GSK by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 63,636 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of GSK by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 10,565 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lifted its position in shares of GSK by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 28,763 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GSK by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,630 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,580 ($19.26) to GBX 1,730 ($21.08) in a research note on Friday, February 10th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of GSK to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Sunday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of GSK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,576.88.

GSK traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.07. 2,776,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,755,526. The firm has a market cap of $73.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.00 and its 200 day moving average is $33.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. GSK plc has a one year low of $28.47 and a one year high of $46.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.3404 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.50%.

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

