Stephens Inc. AR Lowers Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 1.3% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Diageo by 19.4% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 15.5% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 12.7% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 9.9% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

DEO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($54.84) to GBX 4,200 ($51.19) in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,350 ($53.02) to GBX 4,500 ($54.84) in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,160 ($38.51) to GBX 2,750 ($33.52) in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Diageo in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,081.00.

Shares of DEO traded down $2.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $171.86. The company had a trading volume of 335,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $176.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.52. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $160.09 and a 52 week high of $212.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $1.5187 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. This represents a yield of 2.06%.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

