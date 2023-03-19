Stephens Inc. AR Sells 2,363 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,220 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,363 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Generac by 552.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the second quarter worth $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Generac by 1,066.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the third quarter worth $30,000. 88.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Generac alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Generac from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Generac from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Generac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.96.

Generac Price Performance

NYSE GNRC traded down $2.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.13. 1,378,791 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,080,935. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.29 and a 12-month high of $328.60.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Generac

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 45,207 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.37, for a total value of $5,396,359.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 615,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,444,660.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Generac

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the business of designing and manufacturing energy technology solutions. It operates under the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac business and the acquisitions that are based in the United States and Canada. The International segment focuses on Generac business’ Latin American export operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.