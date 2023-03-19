Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Stifel Financial Stock Down 3.7 %

NYSE:SF opened at $54.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Stifel Financial has a one year low of $49.31 and a one year high of $72.61. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.29.

Stifel Financial Increases Dividend

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 15.08%. Stifel Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.07%.

Insider Transactions at Stifel Financial

In related news, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.00 per share, with a total value of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,377,326 shares in the company, valued at $75,752,930. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Stifel Financial news, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.00 per share, with a total value of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,377,326 shares in the company, valued at $75,752,930. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski acquired 10,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.00 per share, with a total value of $590,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,374,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,114,734. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 113,703.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,654,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $621,889,000 after purchasing an additional 10,644,895 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 422.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,120,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522,805 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $60,421,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 52.8% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,319,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,380,000 after purchasing an additional 801,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Stifel Financial by 328.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 751,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,894,000 after acquiring an additional 576,573 shares in the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.

Further Reading

