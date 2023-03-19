Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF) Upgraded by CLSA to “Outperform”

CLSA upgraded shares of Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Stockland Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS STKAF opened at $2.50 on Wednesday. Stockland has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $3.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.47.

Get Stockland alerts:

About Stockland

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Stockland (ASX:SGP) was founded in 1952 and has grown to become one of Australia's largest diversified property groups – owning, developing and managing a large portfolio of shopping centres, residential communities, workplace and logistic assets and retirement living villages. Stockland is consistently rated as one of the most sustainable real estate companies in the world by the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Stockland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stockland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.