StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ATGE. TheStreet lowered Adtalem Global Education from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

ATGE opened at $36.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.51. Adtalem Global Education has a one year low of $27.85 and a one year high of $44.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Adtalem Global Education ( NYSE:ATGE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.29. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 26.59%. The business had revenue of $363.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATGE. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 133.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period.

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry.

