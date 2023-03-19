StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Aegon (NYSE:AEG)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays upped their price target on Aegon from €5.30 ($5.70) to €5.50 ($5.91) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Aegon from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.15.

Aegon stock opened at $4.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.83. Aegon has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $5.89.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1288 per share. This is an increase from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.10. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Aegon in the third quarter worth $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Aegon in the second quarter worth $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aegon in the third quarter worth $34,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aegon in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors bought a new stake in Aegon in the third quarter worth $40,000. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aegon NV is an international financial services company, which engages in the provision of investment, protection, and retirement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units’ activities located outside these countries.

