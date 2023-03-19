StockNews.com Begins Coverage on AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AVAV. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AeroVironment currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $106.50.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

AeroVironment Price Performance

NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $90.39 on Thursday. AeroVironment has a 1-year low of $70.08 and a 1-year high of $114.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.50 and a 200 day moving average of $87.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Insider Activity

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $134.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AeroVironment will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen F. Page sold 5,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $450,223.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,837 shares in the company, valued at $3,082,029.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AeroVironment

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 5.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,180,252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $348,466,000 after acquiring an additional 221,652 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AeroVironment by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,583,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $215,328,000 after buying an additional 80,680 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in AeroVironment by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,430,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $119,272,000 after buying an additional 16,440 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in AeroVironment by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 759,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $65,071,000 after buying an additional 34,794 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in AeroVironment by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 699,402 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $65,842,000 after buying an additional 6,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

About AeroVironment

(Get Rating)

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.