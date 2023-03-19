StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
AFMD has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Affimed from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Affimed from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Affimed from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Affimed from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Affimed in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $5.83.
Affimed Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of AFMD stock opened at $0.76 on Thursday. Affimed has a 1 year low of $0.74 and a 1 year high of $5.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Institutional Trading of Affimed
About Affimed
Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company committed to giving patients back their innate ability to fight cancer by actualizing the untapped potential of the innate immune system. The company’s proprietary ROCK platform enables a tumor-targeted approach to recognize and kill a range of hematologic and solid tumors, enabling a broad pipeline of wholly-owned and partnered single agent and combination therapy programs.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Affimed (AFMD)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for Affimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.