StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

AFMD has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Affimed from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Affimed from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Affimed from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Affimed from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Affimed in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $5.83.

Shares of AFMD stock opened at $0.76 on Thursday. Affimed has a 1 year low of $0.74 and a 1 year high of $5.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AFMD. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Affimed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Affimed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Affimed by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 16,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 9,821 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Affimed by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Affimed by 258.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares in the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company committed to giving patients back their innate ability to fight cancer by actualizing the untapped potential of the innate immune system. The company’s proprietary ROCK platform enables a tumor-targeted approach to recognize and kill a range of hematologic and solid tumors, enabling a broad pipeline of wholly-owned and partnered single agent and combination therapy programs.

