StockNews.com Begins Coverage on American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Mizuho reiterated a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of American Assets Trust in a report on Friday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

American Assets Trust Stock Down 6.6 %

Shares of NYSE:AAT opened at $17.40 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.63 and a 200-day moving average of $26.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. American Assets Trust has a 52-week low of $17.33 and a 52-week high of $39.10.

American Assets Trust Increases Dividend

American Assets Trust ( NYSE:AAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $106.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.44 million. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 10.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that American Assets Trust will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.59%. This is an increase from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 180.82%.

Insider Activity at American Assets Trust

In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.98 per share, for a total transaction of $879,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,077,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,566,263.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 34.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of American Assets Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in American Assets Trust in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in American Assets Trust by 207.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Assets Trust during the third quarter valued at $43,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Assets Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in American Assets Trust by 222.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers, office properties, mixed-use properties, and multifamily properties. It operates through the following business segments: Office, Retail, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use. The Office segment includes rental of office space.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.