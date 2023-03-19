StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $3.67.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 5.9 %

NYSE AMRX opened at $1.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.30, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $434.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.22. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $4.60.

Institutional Trading of Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals ( NYSE:AMRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a positive return on equity of 76.11%. The business had revenue of $609.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 32.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generic, Specialty and AvKARE Segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.