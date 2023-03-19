StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

ADSK has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $247.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $257.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $232.40.

Autodesk Stock Down 0.7 %

ADSK opened at $199.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $42.76 billion, a PE ratio of 52.67, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.51. Autodesk has a 1-year low of $163.20 and a 1-year high of $235.01.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 105.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 22nd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to reacquire up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In related news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total value of $320,290.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,033,767.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $320,290.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,033,767.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total transaction of $77,090.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,458.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,717 shares of company stock valued at $746,462 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Autodesk

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 351.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the software company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 71.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the software company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,691 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 18.0% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,915 shares of the software company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

Featured Articles

