StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Azure Power Global from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th.
Azure Power Global Trading Up 6.0 %
AZRE stock opened at $2.11 on Wednesday. Azure Power Global has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.64. The firm has a market cap of $101.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 0.76.
About Azure Power Global
Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.
