StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Banc of California (NYSE:BANC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BANC. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Banc of California from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Banc of California from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Get Banc of California alerts:

Banc of California Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of BANC stock opened at $13.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Banc of California has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $20.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $773.29 million, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.62.

Banc of California Increases Dividend

Banc of California ( NYSE:BANC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Banc of California had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $78.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Banc of California will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Banc of California’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Banc of California’s payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

Insider Transactions at Banc of California

In related news, Director James Andrew Barker acquired 13,435 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.54 per share, for a total transaction of $222,214.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 89,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,483,307.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Banc of California

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JCSD Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Banc of California in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Banc of California by 158.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Banc of California in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Banc of California by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Banc of California by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company engaged in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.