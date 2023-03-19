StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Birks Group (NYSE:BGI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSE:BGI – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Birks Group Trading Up 0.4 %

BGI opened at $8.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.73 and a 200-day moving average of $6.25. Birks Group has a 52-week low of $4.29 and a 52-week high of $8.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03.

Birks Group Company Profile

Birks Group, Inc engages in the designing of jewelry, timepieces and gift and operates jewelry stores. It operates through the Retail and Other segments. The Retail segment operates stores across Canada under the Maison Birks brand and retail locations in Calgary and Vancouver under Brinkhaus, Graff, and Philippe brands.

