StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Birks Group (NYSE:BGI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSE:BGI – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Birks Group Trading Up 0.4 %
BGI opened at $8.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.73 and a 200-day moving average of $6.25. Birks Group has a 52-week low of $4.29 and a 52-week high of $8.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03.
Birks Group Company Profile
