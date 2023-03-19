StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CAT. Bank of America upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $217.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Caterpillar from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $290.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $241.00.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of CAT stock opened at $215.01 on Thursday. Caterpillar has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $266.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $246.19 and its 200-day moving average is $222.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar will post 15.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,616.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total value of $5,981,258.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,347.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 90,984 shares of company stock valued at $22,519,893 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in Caterpillar by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Stories

