StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CTAS. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $435.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $393.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $495.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $476.10.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS traded down $2.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $432.73. 577,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,267. The firm has a market cap of $43.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.34. Cintas has a twelve month low of $343.86 and a twelve month high of $470.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $439.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $431.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cintas will post 12.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 37.43%.

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total transaction of $714,913.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,313,824.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total transaction of $714,913.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,313,824.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total value of $6,583,479.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,376,043.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cintas

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cintas by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,579,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,942,364,000 after buying an additional 375,669 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,829,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $824,922,000 after buying an additional 51,587 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Cintas by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,163,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $494,904,000 after buying an additional 57,674 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Cintas by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,027,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,376,000 after buying an additional 32,297 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Cintas by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 951,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,519,000 after buying an additional 8,139 shares during the period. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

