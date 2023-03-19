StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Citizens & Northern in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Citizens & Northern Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CZNC traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,080. Citizens & Northern has a 1-year low of $20.06 and a 1-year high of $25.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $332.15 million, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.36.

Citizens & Northern Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Citizens & Northern

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. Citizens & Northern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.07%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Citizens & Northern during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens & Northern during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,061,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 4,949.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 9,750 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citizens & Northern Company Profile

Citizens & Northern Corp. operates as a holding company. engages in community banking. It provides a full range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York State. The firm’s Lending products include mortgage loans, commercial loans and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments such as commercial letters-of-credit.

