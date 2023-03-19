StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Commercial Vehicle Group Stock Down 4.8 %

CVGI traded down $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $6.61. 218,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,563. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.51. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $9.10. The company has a market cap of $220.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.87, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Commercial Vehicle Group

Institutional Trading of Commercial Vehicle Group

In other Commercial Vehicle Group news, CFO Chung Kin Cheung bought 5,000 shares of Commercial Vehicle Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.13 per share, for a total transaction of $35,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,880.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 133.3% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 53.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of cab related products and systems. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating segments. The Electrical Systems segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components, cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers, and controls.

