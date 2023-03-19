StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

CorVel Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRVL traded down $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $186.13. 214,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,769. CorVel has a 52 week low of $129.19 and a 52 week high of $192.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.08. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 48.73 and a beta of 1.06.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $179.39 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CorVel

In related news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 10,340 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total value of $1,938,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 420,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,786,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 10,340 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total value of $1,938,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 420,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,786,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Maxim Shishin sold 500 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.14, for a total value of $91,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,284. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 61,205 shares of company stock worth $11,242,682 over the last three months. 48.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CorVel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of CorVel by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 6,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of CorVel by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 19,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of CorVel by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 874,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,760,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of CorVel by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. 50.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CorVel Company Profile

Featured Articles

