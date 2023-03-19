StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVLGet Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

CorVel Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRVL traded down $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $186.13. 214,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,769. CorVel has a 52 week low of $129.19 and a 52 week high of $192.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.08. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 48.73 and a beta of 1.06.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVLGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $179.39 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 10,340 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total value of $1,938,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 420,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,786,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Maxim Shishin sold 500 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.14, for a total value of $91,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 600 shares of the company's stock, valued at $109,284. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,205 shares of company stock worth $11,242,682 over the last three months. 48.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CorVel

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CorVel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of CorVel by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 6,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of CorVel by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 19,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of CorVel by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 874,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,760,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of CorVel by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. 50.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CorVel Company Profile

