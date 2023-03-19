StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Coty (NYSE:COTY)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson restated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Coty in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Coty from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Coty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coty presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $11.84.

Get Coty alerts:

Coty Price Performance

Shares of COTY opened at $10.87 on Thursday. Coty has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $11.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 77.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coty

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. Coty had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coty will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COTY. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Coty by 123.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,862,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,598,000 after acquiring an additional 9,311,527 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Coty by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,632,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,223,000 after purchasing an additional 7,760,564 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Coty by 11,823.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,121,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,043,000 after purchasing an additional 7,061,739 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coty by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,312,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,726,000 after buying an additional 4,525,332 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in shares of Coty by 241.9% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 6,317,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,924,000 after buying an additional 4,469,638 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Coty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focus on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.