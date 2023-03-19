StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ESRT. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Empire State Realty Trust from $7.25 to $7.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Empire State Realty Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.35.

Empire State Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE ESRT opened at $6.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $978.21 million, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.19. Empire State Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.04 and a fifty-two week high of $10.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a current ratio of 7.17.

Empire State Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Empire State Realty Trust

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.64%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,144,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,314,000 after buying an additional 143,747 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,292,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,481,000 after buying an additional 29,843 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 181.6% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 114,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 73,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 88,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

