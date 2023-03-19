StockNews.com Begins Coverage on F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the network technology company’s stock.

FFIV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on F5 from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on F5 from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on F5 from $164.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on F5 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on F5 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $171.21.

F5 Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $140.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,239,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,906. F5 has a 12 month low of $133.68 and a 12 month high of $217.41. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $145.03 and its 200 day moving average is $146.76.

Insider Transactions at F5

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.14. F5 had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $700.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that F5 will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $320,267.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,125,854.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $320,267.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,125,854.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.49, for a total value of $175,122.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,511.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,140 shares of company stock worth $1,506,294 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in F5 by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,135 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of F5 by 1.1% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of F5 by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,125 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of F5 by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 6,203 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in F5 by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 442 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

About F5

(Get Rating)

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Further Reading

