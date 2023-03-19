StockNews.com Begins Coverage on FedEx (NYSE:FDX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDXGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

FDX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised shares of FedEx from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $204.00 to $233.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $196.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $230.75.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $220.31 on Thursday. FedEx has a 12-month low of $141.92 and a 12-month high of $248.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $55.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $201.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.41.

FedEx (NYSE:FDXGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.72%.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at $268,844.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 16,651 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,220 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 2,659 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

