StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Forrester Research from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of Forrester Research from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

FORR stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.72. 357,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,446. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.25. Forrester Research has a 1 year low of $30.28 and a 1 year high of $59.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.93.

In related news, Director Robert Galford sold 7,500 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total value of $248,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,353 shares in the company, valued at $972,758.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Robert Galford sold 7,500 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total value of $248,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,353 shares in the company, valued at $972,758.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Steven P. Peltzman sold 2,206 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $74,893.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,339.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 14.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Forrester Research by 250.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in Forrester Research by 2.3% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 15,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Forrester Research by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in Forrester Research by 3.1% in the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 13,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.81% of the company’s stock.

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

