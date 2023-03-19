StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Fortis (NYSE:FTS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

FTS has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Fortis from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Fortis from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Fortis from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Fortis from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.86.

Fortis Stock Performance

Shares of FTS opened at $42.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.40. Fortis has a 52 week low of $34.76 and a 52 week high of $51.66. The stock has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.42.

Fortis Increases Dividend

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortis will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.4211 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Fortis’s payout ratio is currently 79.34%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortis

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis raised its stake in Fortis by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 83,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after buying an additional 35,743 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortis in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of Fortis by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 407,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,305,000 after purchasing an additional 147,026 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Fortis by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 59,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortis by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. 49.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis, Inc is an energy delivery company, which engages in the provision of energy generation and distribution. It operates through the Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated segments. The Regulated Utilities segment is composed of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries, UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services, Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services, FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia, FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities, FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets, and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

