StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Gannett (NYSE:GCI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gannett (NYSE:GCI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, Citigroup lifted their price target on Gannett from $2.10 to $2.60 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.
Gannett Stock Performance
NYSE GCI opened at $2.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.54 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 2.46. Gannett has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $4.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.82.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gannett
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GCI. Shah Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Gannett in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,045,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Gannett in the 4th quarter worth about $1,244,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gannett by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,886,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,587,000 after buying an additional 610,260 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gannett by 122.1% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,028,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 565,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Gannett by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,286,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,671,000 after buying an additional 384,556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.
About Gannett
Gannett Media Corp. provided media and marketing solutions. The company was founded on November 21, 2014 and headquartered in McLean, VA.
