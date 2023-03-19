StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Generac (NYSE:GNRC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on GNRC. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Generac from $98.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial lowered Generac from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on Generac from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Generac from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Generac from a hold rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $198.96.

Shares of Generac stock opened at $113.13 on Thursday. Generac has a twelve month low of $86.29 and a twelve month high of $328.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.91.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.08. Generac had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Generac will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 45,207 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.37, for a total value of $5,396,359.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 615,269 shares in the company, valued at $73,444,660.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the third quarter worth approximately $296,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Generac by 27.1% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the third quarter worth approximately $4,504,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Generac by 22.4% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the business of designing and manufacturing energy technology solutions. It operates under the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac business and the acquisitions that are based in the United States and Canada. The International segment focuses on Generac business’ Latin American export operations.

