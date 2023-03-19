StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Gentherm from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Gentherm from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Gentherm from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.33.

Gentherm Stock Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ:THRM opened at $58.35 on Thursday. Gentherm has a 1-year low of $49.45 and a 1-year high of $77.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.87 and a 200 day moving average of $65.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 81.04 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Institutional Trading of Gentherm

Gentherm ( NASDAQ:THRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.18). Gentherm had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $343.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gentherm will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Gentherm by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,176 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,327 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Gentherm during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Gentherm during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,447,000. 98.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

