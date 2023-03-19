StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on HAE. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Haemonetics currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $101.00.
Haemonetics Price Performance
HAE stock opened at $76.61 on Thursday. Haemonetics has a 52-week low of $48.67 and a 52-week high of $91.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.41, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.11.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Josep Llorens sold 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $215,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Haemonetics in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Haemonetics in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Haemonetics in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 155.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter.
About Haemonetics
Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Haemonetics (HAE)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.