StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE)

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on HAE. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Haemonetics currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $101.00.

HAE stock opened at $76.61 on Thursday. Haemonetics has a 52-week low of $48.67 and a 52-week high of $91.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.41, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. Haemonetics had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The company had revenue of $305.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Haemonetics will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Josep Llorens sold 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $215,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Haemonetics in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Haemonetics in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Haemonetics in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 155.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter.

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

