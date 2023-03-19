StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Hilltop (NYSE:HTH)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Hilltop Stock Down 5.2 %
Shares of Hilltop stock opened at $29.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.07. Hilltop has a 12-month low of $24.18 and a 12-month high of $34.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.40.
Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $349.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.53 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 5.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hilltop will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.
Hilltop Increases Dividend
Insider Transactions at Hilltop
In other news, CEO Jerry Schaffner sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $1,333,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,558,310.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 9,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $291,542.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 600,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,438,372.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jerry Schaffner sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $1,333,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,558,310.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTH. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Hilltop by 1,330.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Hilltop in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Hilltop by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Hilltop by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hilltop by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.
Hilltop Company Profile
Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.
Read More
