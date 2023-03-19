StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $244.00 to $230.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $247.00 to $236.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $251.22.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:HII opened at $199.37 on Thursday. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a one year low of $191.49 and a one year high of $260.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $217.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.15.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 14.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 34.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.21, for a total value of $338,679.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,264 shares in the company, valued at $934,711.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 1,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.96, for a total value of $369,086.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,982 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,890.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.21, for a total transaction of $338,679.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,711.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,924 shares of company stock worth $1,522,231. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntington Ingalls Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,664,526 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,033,193,000 after buying an additional 67,704 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,978,552 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $430,968,000 after buying an additional 35,886 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 133.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,285,139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $296,456,000 after buying an additional 735,356 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 872,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $200,999,000 after buying an additional 71,685 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 823,812 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $164,302,000 after buying an additional 47,891 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The Ingalls segment designs and constructs non-nuclear ships, including amphibious assault ships, expeditionary warfare ships, surface combatants, and national security cutters (NSC).

See Also

