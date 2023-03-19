StockNews.com Begins Coverage on IMAX (NYSE:IMAX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on IMAX. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of IMAX from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of IMAX from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of IMAX in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of IMAX from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of IMAX from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.63.

IMAX Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of IMAX opened at $16.53 on Thursday. IMAX has a fifty-two week low of $12.13 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.57. The company has a market cap of $892.12 million, a P/E ratio of -42.38, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.38.

Insider Activity at IMAX

IMAX ( NYSE:IMAX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). IMAX had a negative net margin of 7.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $98.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.97 million. Research analysts forecast that IMAX will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Calamera Pablo sold 7,697 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total transaction of $141,009.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,106 shares in the company, valued at $624,821.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Calamera Pablo sold 7,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total transaction of $141,009.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,821.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Welton sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total transaction of $367,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,672.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of IMAX

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of IMAX by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 43,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of IMAX by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 50,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of IMAX by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IMAX by 6.8% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hedges Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IMAX by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.36% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following business segments: IMAX Technology Network, IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance, and Film Distribution and Post-Production. The IMAX Technology Network segment includes the IMAX DMR segment and contingent rent from the JRSA segment.

