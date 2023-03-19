StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Securities reduced their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.45.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $35.18 on Thursday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $31.46 and a 12 month high of $48.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.02 and its 200-day moving average is $40.93. The company has a quick ratio of 7.00, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.69. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.01% and a negative net margin of 45.75%. The company had revenue of $152.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth L. Hougen sold 2,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $84,386.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,064,382.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,022 shares of company stock worth $2,961,208. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IONS. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core segment. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The company was founded by Stanley T.

