StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ITI. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upped their price objective on shares of Iteris from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Iteris from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Iteris from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Shares of ITI opened at $4.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.40. Iteris has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $4.85. The stock has a market cap of $197.17 million, a PE ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 0.92.

Iteris ( NASDAQ:ITI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Iteris had a negative return on equity of 24.92% and a negative net margin of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $40.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.83 million. Analysts expect that Iteris will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Iteris by 2.3% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 178,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,990 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iteris by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 379,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iteris by 17.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,430 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Iteris by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 688,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 6,586 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Iteris by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,026,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,992 shares during the period. 43.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iteris, Inc engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

