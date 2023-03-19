StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Ituran Location and Control Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ITRN traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.84. 58,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,953. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.72. Ituran Location and Control has a twelve month low of $20.83 and a twelve month high of $27.52.
Ituran Location and Control Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This is a boost from Ituran Location and Control’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.08%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ituran Location and Control
About Ituran Location and Control
Ituran Location & Control Ltd. engages in the provision of stolen vehicle recovery, fleet management, and tracking services. It operates through the following segments: Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics Services segment consists predominantly of regionally- based stolen vehicle recovery services, fleet management services and value-added services comprised of personal advanced locater services and concierge services.
