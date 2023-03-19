StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

JAZZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $204.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $204.27.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $2.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $135.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 694,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,470. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $125.36 and a 52-week high of $169.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $148.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.76, for a total value of $161,592.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,814.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Kenneth W. O’keefe sold 2,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.39, for a total value of $372,269.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,167,608.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.76, for a total transaction of $161,592.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,028,814.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,746 shares of company stock worth $2,478,422. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2,171.4% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 159 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 90.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 358 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain, and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Epidolex, Zepzelca, Rylaze, Vyxeos, and Defitelio.

