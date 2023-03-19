StockNews.com Begins Coverage on JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on JELD. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of JELD-WEN from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.58.

Shares of JELD stock opened at $11.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 2.26. JELD-WEN has a 52 week low of $8.38 and a 52 week high of $24.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.52 and a 200-day moving average of $10.76.

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.22. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 22.73%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. JELD-WEN’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that JELD-WEN will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.48 per share, for a total transaction of $249,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 233,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,915,328. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have bought 82,800 shares of company stock worth $998,260. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JELD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in JELD-WEN by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 12,065 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in JELD-WEN by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 7,059 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in JELD-WEN by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 416,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,451,000 after buying an additional 18,879 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in JELD-WEN by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 3,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in JELD-WEN during the 1st quarter valued at about $320,000. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

