StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS)

Koss Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of KOSS traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $4.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,382. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.98. Koss has a fifty-two week low of $4.35 and a fifty-two week high of $12.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58 and a beta of -0.41.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Koss had a return on equity of 35.03% and a net margin of 62.04%. The company had revenue of $3.27 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Koss

About Koss

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KOSS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Koss by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Koss by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Koss by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 231,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 6,651 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Koss in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Koss in the 2nd quarter valued at $264,000. Institutional investors own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Koss Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of stereo headphones and accessories. Its products include wireless, ear clip, over ear, and on ear earphones, Bluetooth speaker and cushions, cases, cables and apparel accessories. The company was founded by John C. Koss Sr. in 1958 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

