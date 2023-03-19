StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Koss Stock Down 2.8 %
Shares of KOSS traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $4.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,382. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.98. Koss has a fifty-two week low of $4.35 and a fifty-two week high of $12.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58 and a beta of -0.41.
Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Koss had a return on equity of 35.03% and a net margin of 62.04%. The company had revenue of $3.27 million for the quarter.
About Koss
Koss Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of stereo headphones and accessories. Its products include wireless, ear clip, over ear, and on ear earphones, Bluetooth speaker and cushions, cases, cables and apparel accessories. The company was founded by John C. Koss Sr. in 1958 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.
