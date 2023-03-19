StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

LECO has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $164.25.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Lincoln Electric Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ LECO traded down $2.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $160.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,155,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,946. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Lincoln Electric has a 1 year low of $118.17 and a 1 year high of $176.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.14.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.04. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 52.02%. The business had revenue of $930.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lincoln Electric will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is currently 31.80%.

Institutional Trading of Lincoln Electric

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 33.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln Electric

(Get Rating)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.